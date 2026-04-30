New Trail at Interstate Park Explores CCC History

Come explore the new trail at Camp Interstate! Step back in time as you follow the path of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp that operated at Interstate Park during the 1930s. Established during the Great Depression as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, the Civilian Conservation Corps gave young men the opportunity to work, earn wages, and gain skills while helping conserve and improve America’s public lands.

At Interstate Park, CCC crews played an important role in shaping the park as we know it today. The men built trails, improved scenic overlooks, constructed park buildings, and helped develop the infrastructure that allowed visitors to experience the beauty of the St. Croix River gorge. Their hard work not only provided much needed employment during difficult times, but also left a lasting legacy that park visitors still enjoy nearly a century later.

As you walk the trail, you’ll find new interpretive signs that share the story of daily life in the camp and the important conservation work these young men carried out. Through photographs, stories, and historical details, the trail helps bring this remarkable chapter of park history to life. Additional interpretive signs will be installed this spring, adding even more insight into the people, projects, and lasting impact of the CCC at Interstate Park.

Thanks to Ben and his crew from Grimsby Services LLC and to a matching grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant Program.