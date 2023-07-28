Osceola Bridge soil testing to start August 7

Workers will drill in and near river to collect information for new bridge design.

Highway 243 Bridge, Osceola, Wis. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Motorists and nearby residents should be aware of soil boring activity occurring at the Hwy 243/Osceola Bridge.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Mon, Aug. 7, crews will conduct soiling testing in the river beneath the bridge. Soil boring involves drilling a hole in the ground to collect samples of soil and bedrock. The samples are then used to ensure the surface is suitable for various bridge designs to be considered.

The bridge will remain open during the work. However, crews will also be taking ground samples near the Osceola Landing National Park and on both sides of the bridge near the Minnesota and Wisconsin roadway approaches. The work will primarily be done under traffic with occasional use of flaggers to direct traffic during the approach work. The work is expected to wrap up by mid-September, weather permitting.

More about this project

The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation have been in the process of designing and reconstructing the bridge, built in 1953, since 2021. The purpose of this project work is to maintain a reliable highway connection over the St. Croix River for Hwy 243 between Washington/Chisago counties in Minnesota and the Village of Osceola and Polk County in Wisconsin. The project team is working with federal, state and local interests to minimize reconstruction impacts to the St Croix River and other natural resources in the area. Construction is currently expected to begin in 2026.

For more information, visit the Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge project webpage.