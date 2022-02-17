St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Public meeting scheduled for Osceola bridge project

Officials offer opportunity March 3 to learn about plans and offer feedback.

By | | < 1 minute read

Highway 243 bridge seen from Osceola Landing. (Tony Webster/Flickr)

MnDOT is working in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to design the reconstruction of the Hwy 243/Osceola Bridge over the St. Croix River. Join us online to learn about the possible design options for the bridge and share your comments. Visit the project webpage to learn more and access the meeting.

Thu, March 3, 5 – 7 p.m.
Access the meeting
Passcode: Hwy243
Or Access via phone: US: +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 948 5601 4779
Passcode: 742733

More about this project

The purpose of this project work is to maintain a reliable highway connection over the St. Croix River for Hwy 243 between Washington/Chisago counties in Minnesota and the Village of Osceola and Polk County in Wisconsin. The project team is working with federal, state and local interests to minimize reconstruction impacts to the St. Croix River and other natural resources in the area.

For more information, visit the Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge project webpage.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners