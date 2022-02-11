St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Agency narrows options for new Osceola bridge design

Replacement will almost certainly add bike and pedestrian access to river crossing.

By | | 2 minute read

A team from the Minnesota Department of Transportation continues working to decide on a new design for the Highway 243 bridge, which crosses the St. Croix River at Osceola. The 70-year-old bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2025.

The agencies involved accepted public input on the project last year. MnDOT reports receiving a total of 95 comments, with more than 62 percent highlighting the need for a bike and pedestrian path on the bridge.

Details about the process and updates on progress are available on MnDOT’s website.

After an initial review of the options, they have settled on a few possibilities, reports the Osceola Sun:

“Local, state and federal transportation officials who are part of a project advisory group for the bridge recently eliminated the idea of a tunnel and a handful of other project alternatives. Removing the bridge entirely, rehabilitating the existing bridge, or moving it north and aligning it with Second Avenue—the stop-lighted intersection in Osceola—were all considered, but rejected due to costs and other design impacts. The advisory group includes MnDOT, WisDOT, Federal Highway Administration officials, and local representatives from Osceola and Franconia Township.

Bridge rebuild options identified for Hwy 243, Osceola Sun, Feb. 10, 2022

The team anticipates the bridge will be entirely closed for construction for between nine and 24 months. The agency also says it recognizes the importance of river access at the adjacent Osceola Landing and is committed to minimizing disruption for river visitors.

Next, the committee will consider social and environmental factors before decided on a final design.

MnDOT stresses that despite its age and poor condition, the bridge is inspected regularly and is safe to use.

Comments

  1. Closing the bridge for up to two years will cause hardship for everyone who commutes or visits the Osceola area. There is no other reasonable crossing location that won’t add an hour to the drive.

    Reply

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners