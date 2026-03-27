Virtual event: Deep Mapping the St. Croix

Deep Mapping the St. Croix Online presentation

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

7 to 8 p.m. Free, registration required

As part of this year’s Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz will offer a special online presentation and update on his book about the St. Croix River watershed on April 14. Greg will share the ideas that inform this project, offer a sneak peek of some stories he is writing, and talk about his experience as a Pine Needles artist-in-residence last summer. There will be a question-and-answer session after his presentation.

Greg announced in July 2025 that he is writing a book for the University of Minnesota Press that seeks to serve as a “deep map” of the St. Croix watershed. This book will document the human and natural history of the region as it seeks to describe the overall sense of place. Greg is in the midst of this project and excited to share his progress and lessons from the work.

Deep mapping is a concept that has been around since at least 1991, when William Least Heat-Moon released his book “PrairyErth.” Since then, numerous other writers, cartographers, artists, academics and others have explored the possibilities, and it continues to be an innovative discipline. As Least Heat-Moon wrote, “The least I hoped for was a topographic map of words that would open inch by inch to show its long miles.”

The St. Croix River region is saturated with stories. Its drainage contains glacial eskers and potholes, sandy barrens and ancient bedrock, rare plants and animals, evidence of humans spanning thousands of years, and unique modern communities. There are rushing rivers and lonely lakes, unique wildlife, archaeological sites, old railroads, lost footpaths and wagon trails, campsites, cities, villages, and broad public lands.

Documenting these stories with depth and detail, curiosity and love, is Greg’s goal. Deep mapping provides a framework for his research and writing. He also uses visual maps and geospatial software to research and reveal the connections between people and stories across space and time.

Please join St. Croix 360 for this special event to learn more about the history, ecology, and people of the St. Croix River and its tributaries, the ideas behind deep mapping, and how Greg is bringing all this together in his book.

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