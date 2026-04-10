Valley Arts grants expand creative experiences across the St. Croix Valley

Arrow Broken Poetry Collective hosts monthly events with featured featured artists and open mic. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

St. Croix Valley Opera, Valley Arts grantee, hosts their annual event: Opera on the River Festival

From cultural festivals and live performances to community-based arts experiences, this year’s Valley Arts Initiative grants are helping create shared experiences across the St. Croix Valley.

In 2026, the St. Croix Valley Foundation is awarding $86,500 to 25 nonprofit organizations, supporting a wide range of arts programming that celebrates creativity, expands access, and strengthens community connections throughout the region.

At a time when communities can feel more divided or disconnected, these arts experiences play an important role in bringing people together across cultures and perspectives.

One example is Gammelgården Museum’s Spelmansstämman Community Festival, which has now received Valley Arts funding for three consecutive years. The festival is intentionally designed to bring together cultural traditions through music, dance, and visual arts—creating opportunities for shared experience and understanding.

Over the past three years, the festival has featured:

Spelmansstämman Performers at Gammelgården. (Ann Rinkenberger)

2024: Swedish and Hmong folk music, dance, and visual arts

2025: Swedish and Mexican folk traditions

2026: Swedish and Japanese folk music, dance, and visual arts (scheduled for August 15)

“There are no Spelmansstämman like this within Minnesota or the United States that we are aware of,” said Ann Rinkenberger, Executive Director of Gammelgården Museum. “The cross-cultural comparisons in the arts have been fascinating for performers, artists, and audiences alike.”

Gammelgården is one example of how arts organizations across the St. Croix Valley are creating opportunities for cultural exchange and shared experience.

“The arts create meaningful opportunities for connection across our communities,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at the St. Croix Valley Foundation. “These grants bring people together, celebrate creativity, and contribute to the vitality of the St. Croix Valley.”

2026 Valley Arts Grant Recipients

Name of Organization Program Name Grant Amount ArtReach St. Croix Mobile Art Gallery $5,000 Bird City Gardens Mulberry Creek Bird Station Art Series: Nature, Community & Creativity $5,000 COMPAS Justice Arts Program at Washington County Jail $5,000 Curio Dance Company Boom Dancefest 2026 $5,000 Franconia Sculpture Park General Operating $5,000 Gammelgarden Museum Spelmansstämman – A Community Festival Featuring Swedish & Japanese Folk Music, Dance, & Visual Arts $5,000 Music Saint Croix Times Four: Music Saint Croix brings Season 2026-27 to the Valley $5,000 North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area “Once Upon a River 2026” $5,000 Spring Valley Stagehands, Inc. General Operating $5,000 St. Croix Valley Opera Opera on the River Festival 2026 $5,000 Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community, Inc. General Operating $5,000 Arrow Broken Poetry Collective (sponsored by Marine Library Association) Monthly Poetry Night with Featured Artists and Open Mic $4,500 Valley Friendship Club Music Camp with MacPhail Center for Music $4,500 Frederic Arts, Inc. General Operating $3,000 Frederic School District The Elvis Show – A Musical Tribute to Elvis Presley $2,500 Square Lake Film & Music Festival Filmmaking in the Valley $2,500 St. Croix Sounds (Sponsored by ArtReach) General Operating $2,000 Belwin Conservancy Music in the Trees 2026 $2,000 Marine Mills Folk School General Operating $2,000 StoryArk StoryArk Festival $2,000 St. Croix Valley Chamber Chorale General Operating $1,500 The Acreage at Osceola Art and Ecology at The Acreage $1,500 Tributary (sponsored by Friends of the Saint Croix Falls Library) Tributary–for writers and readers in the Upper Saint Croix Valley $1,500 Summit Players Theatre Summit Players Theatre 2026 Shakespeare in the State Parks Tour – Hamlet $1,000 Washington County 4-H Federation Washington County 4-H Arts-In $1,000 TOTALS $86,500

To donate to the Valley Arts fund, click here .

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