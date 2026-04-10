St. Croix National Scenic Riverway to conduct prescribed fires April 14-May 31

Prescribed burning along the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. (NPS)

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct prescribed fires in the Riverway corridor from April 14-May 31 depending on weather conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting these prescribed fires to reduce wildfire risk and to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed hardwood habitat along the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.

The areas where prescribed fire is planned include:

Arcola: 163-acre site located in Washington County, four miles north of Stillwater, Minnesota. Objectives of the prescribed fire include controlling invasive species and removing thatch to maintain prairie/oak savanna and mixed hardwood habitat.

163-acre site located in Washington County, four miles north of Stillwater, Minnesota. Objectives of the prescribed fire include controlling invasive species and removing thatch to maintain prairie/oak savanna and mixed hardwood habitat. HQ Demonstration Gardens: 1.3-acre site located in St. Croix Falls in Polk County, WI. The prescribed fire objectives are to remove thatch to help maintain prairie habitat.

1.3-acre site located in St. Croix Falls in Polk County, WI. The prescribed fire objectives are to remove thatch to help maintain prairie habitat. Rice Lake Flats: 40-acre site located in St. Croix County, five miles northwest of Somerset, Wisconsin. Prescribed fire in the eastern sub-unit will help control invasive species and promote the re-establishment of prairie and savanna habitat.

40-acre site located in St. Croix County, five miles northwest of Somerset, Wisconsin. Prescribed fire in the eastern sub-unit will help control invasive species and promote the re-establishment of prairie and savanna habitat. Sterling & Sunrise Prairies: 50-acre and 26-acre sites located in the Sterling Township of Burnett County, Wisconsin. Prescribed fire will help reduce woody invasive plants and maintain prairies, oak savannas, and mixed hardwood habitat.

Public and firefighter safety is our top priority, and prescribed fires are planned carefully to minimize risk while achieving management objectives. Prescribed fire plans are developed and carried out by experienced personnel that evaluate conditions throughout the operation and monitor weather and fuel conditions for a safe and effective operation. Prescribed fires will be rescheduled if conditions are not favorable. Staff will also focus on protecting adjacent properties, providing partner and public communication, and ensuring necessary staff and equipment are available when needed.

For additional information, contact the St. Croix River Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, at 715-483-2274. Updates regarding the planned prescribed fire will be posted to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway website and Facebook page when exact days and specific locations are determined.