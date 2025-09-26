Newspaper goes deep on St. Croix 360 founder’s book project

The St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper published a long article about Greg Seitz’s new book project in the Sunday, Sept. 14 edition. Reporter Mary Divine described its goals in depth, explaining the book will seek to convey interesting history and a sense of place.

Key quotes:

“When people have a deep attachment and strong connection to a place, they’re willing to do almost anything to protect it. It takes sacrifice sometimes, and it takes doing the hard thing, but I also think to realize the long story of this place, stretching back thousands of years, just helps put this moment in perspective.”

– Greg Seitz, St. Croix 360 “I don’t know of another person who has the depth and breadth of experience to do this. He is gifted at telling environmental stories in a compelling way that’s also very educational and gets at the heart of a lot of the serious environmental issues that water resources are dealing with.”

– Adam Heathcote, Director, Department of Water and Climate Change, St. Croix Watershed Research Station, Science Museum of Minnesota

Read the article for more of Greg’s thoughts about historian James Taylor Dunn, an example of the kinds of places and stories he’s writing about, his “greatest fear” as a writer, and much more.

Alternatively, download a PDF of the article here.

We continue to seek donations that will help make this book possible. If you have not donated yet, please contribute today!