Deep Mapping the St. Croix
Online Presentation
Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 7-8 p.m.
Join St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz for an online presentation about his upcoming book, which explores the St. Croix watershed through the lens of “deep mapping,” a creative approach that connects landscape, people, and time.
Seitz will share insights from his research, preview selections from the manuscript, and discuss how his Artist at Pine Needles residency informed the project. Audience Q&A included.
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