Watch: Online event featuring St. Croix 360’s founder, other regional writers

Recording of Jan. 23 event now available from North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area.

Join us every third Tuesday at 7:00pm for an hour of stories celebrating the cultures, people, and natural beauty of the watershed. The show alternates between showcasing the work of many artists in an open mic format, and focusing on a single presentation to dive deep into a single topic. In the past, we’ve hosted poets, children’s book authors, novelists, fiber artists, naturalists, historians, and more.

On Tuesday, January 23, we featured Greg Seitz, the founder, editor, and publisher of St. Croix 360, an independent online news source that has covered the 7,700-mile St. Croix watershed since 2010. Followers of St. Croix 360 got a behind-the-scenes look as Greg talked about his experiences with St. Croix 360 and read from his book, “River of Refuge: Poetry and Essays.”

Thomas Wayne King, Solon Springs WI, and long time member of St. Croix Writers, read from one of his recent books, Red Pump Chronicles, and told stories about “Granda Gideon’s Walk.” Gideon (Roi) King, Tom’s paternal grandfather and skilled lumberjack from eastern Quebec Province, Canada, lived a wild, adventurous life during his years in the St. Croix Watershed, circa 1870-1916 which offers many true, fascinating tales.

This edition of Live! also featured poet Rebecca Swanson, also from the Spooner, WI area, who presented her new original poem “Driving the Queen.”

Join us every third Tuesday night at 7:00 pm for the next Live! from North Woods and Waters, a monthly show sharing the stories of the St. Croix Watershed.

Coming Up

March 19, 2024: Carol Dunbar and Dr. Dave Mills

Details to be announced!

