Afton State Park phenology, January 16 to 29

Sun dogs in the sky and skunks on the prowl.

Afton State Park. (aossanna/Flickr)

Astronomy

On Thursday the 22nd look for the planet Saturn near the Moon. And on Tuesday the 27th the Moon visits the Pleiades star cluster, also called the “Seven Sisters,” which will be just to the right of the Moon. The Pleiades are part of the constellation Taurus the Bull. A group of stars in a constellation that have their own name, like the Pleiades, are called an “asterism”.

Have you ever seen a rainbow-like streak off to the side of the sun? That’s a sundog! Sundogs happen when light rays from the sun refract off of ice crystals in high-altitude clouds, like the cirrus clouds in the images above.

Birds

Late January is time to start hearing signs of spring from the world of birds. Several species of woodpeckers live at Afton year round, and at this time of year they drum on trees and fenceposts to announce their territories to other woodpeckers.

Black-capped Chickadees, Cardinals, and White-breasted Nuthatches are singing their spring songs. The Chickadee sings a two-toned song that sounds like “Fee-Bee”. Some people think this sounds like the Chickadee is saying “Spring Soon”. And Cardinals sing a whistling song that sounds like “what cheer cheer cheer”, and another that sounds like “birdy birdy birdy”.

You may also hear the White-breasted Nuthatch’s spring song, which sounds like “whi-whi- whi”.

Mammals

If temperatures are moderate, the first skunks will venture out from their winter quarters in late January. You might not see them, but you might smell them! Consider it a smell of spring to come.

Trees

Eastern Red cedar is a conifer that looks quite a bit different from pines and spruces. The Red cedar has scaly needles, and its cones look like dusty blue berries! The bark is reddish-gray and often peels off the tree in long strips. There are plenty of Red cedars at Afton. Birds eat the cones and distribute the seeds in their droppings, and the trees often sprout in open areas like the prairies at Afton. You may see orange jelly-like blobs on Red cedar trees. That is cedar apple rust, a fungus that alternates between cedar trees and apple or quince trees. The cedars and apples have to grow relatively close to each other for the spores of the different stages of the fungus to move between the host trees.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations from the Afton State Park area from past years.

Friday, January 16 2025: partly sunny and low 30s; 2024: Cold and sunny, single digits with gusty winds; 2020: single digits through day and sunny Saturday, January 17 2025: blustery and gray, 30s; 2024: sunny and single digits; 2023: rain through day, changing to snow in the evening; 2015: a murky day with a high in the 20s Sunday, January 18 2025: cold, sunny, and breezy, in the single digits; 2024: clouds and single digits; 2023: cloudy and in the 30s; 2014: record snowfall of 4.5” Monday, January 19 2025: below zero all day; 2022: single digits above zero; 2018: high in 40s Tuesday, January 20 2025: below zero all day again!; 2022: single digits below zero in the morning; 2019: cold and calm, a few degrees below zero Wednesday, January 21 2025: teens below zero to start the day, rising to the single digits above in the afternoon, marking the end of 66 straight hours below zero; 2022: continued below zero in the morning; 2017: rain in the morning, foggy through day. 40s Thursday, January 22 2025: clouds, breezy, and into the 20s; 2024: gray and in the 20s; 2021: one degree above in the morning, rising into the 20s with sunshine; 2019: light dusting of snow, low in the teens Friday, January 23 2022: Below zero again to start the day; 2021: 2 ½ inches of snow from mid-afternoon into the next morning; 2015: sunny with high in low 40s Saturday, January 24 2024: gray and drizzly all day, in the 30s; 2022: cold spell breaks with high in the 30s; 2019: light snow and blustery wind, with falling temperature from the teens to the single digits Sunday, January 25 2024: foggy, high of 38° melts much of snow on ground; 2022: high in single digits; 2019: below zero in the morning Monday, January 26 2024: clouds through day, 30s; 2022: minus 13 to start the day; 2004: record snowfall of 7.4” Tuesday, January 27 2025: clouds with some sun, 30s; 2023: an inch of snow overnight, and temperature in the 30s; 2017: high near 30° Wednesday, January 28 2025: ties record high of 47°; 2022: single digits in the morning; 2019: four inches of snow overnight, temperature in single digits Thursday, January 29 2025: continued mild, in 40s; 2024: sun early, then clouds, with a record high 50°; 2022: sunny and in the 20s; 2021: cloudy and clammy through day, in the 20s; 2019: clear skies, temperature falling from single digits below zero in the morning to 14 below by 6:00 pm

