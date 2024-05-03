Minnesota passes new law to manage misunderstood fish

Legislation will make significant changes to how native rough fish are regulated and protected.

River redhorse (dexternienhaus/iNaturalist)

Minnesota governor Tim Walz signed legislation last week that will change how the state manages several species of fish that have long been loosely regulated as “rough fish.” Passed earlier by the state legislature, the law is the result of several years of advocacy and education by citizens, scientists, and anglers.

The new “No Junk Fish” law could affect management of several fish found in the St. Croix and its tributaries. The legislation changes key language, redefines how several species are categorized by the Department of Natural Resources, and sets the stage for the first significant regulations of their harvest.

“Our native rough fish play a vital role in Minnesota’s aquatic ecosystems,” said Rep. Sydney Jordan, one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “The legislation we’ve authored will help protect our native species while updating state statute to differentiate from invasive fish. I want to thank the many fish advocates across Minnesota and Native Fish for Tomorrow in particular for leading this charge.”

The changes are the result of a long and complicated process. Based on earlier legislation, the DNR recommended several changes to state law last year, after conducting a series of meetings with anglers, scientists, commercial fishing companies, bowfishers, and others with an interest in the topic.

There are several parts to the changes authorized by the latest bill. First, the term “rough fish,” which has been proven to be arbitrary and often confused with invasive fish like carp, has been replaced. Carp were removed from the category and it was renamed as “native rough fish.”

Perhaps most significantly, the legislation opens the door for the DNR to conduct rulemaking for new regulations for harvest of native rough fish. The species have long been loosely managed, with high harvest limits if any, and little monitoring of population or research into their biology, reproduction, and habitat. The agency is now authorized to develop daily and possession limits for these species as needed.

Species included in the “native rough fish” category now include: bowfin; bigmouth, smallmouth, and black buffalo; white, blue, spotted, and longnose sucker; northern hogsucker; quillback; river and highfin carpsucker; black, river, shorthead, golden, silver, and greater redhorse; black, brown, and yellow bullhead; longnose and shortnose gar; and freshwater drum.

Comments

10 responses to “Minnesota passes new law to manage misunderstood fish”

  1. Troy Howard Avatar
    Troy Howard

    Thanks for the article!

    Reply
  2. Sam Huston Avatar
    Sam Huston

    Are you kidding me??? This is a total waste of money and resources

    Reply
    1. Robert McManus Avatar
      Robert McManus

      So, intelligently managing a limited resource so we can all have a healthy river continuing into the future is somehow a waste of that resource…?

      Reply
    2. Joshua Wurst Avatar
      Joshua Wurst

      I don’t know, Sam. I can’t seem to wrap my head around state sanctioned wanton waste of native species when habitats continue to be under growing pressure from human expansion. The hands off approach of much of our history will only lead to the extermination of more species from the planet.

      Reply
  3. Jarda Cervenka Avatar
    Jarda Cervenka

    Czech tradition: deep fried card for Christmas Eve lives in MN

    Reply
    1. John Guild Avatar
      John Guild

      It wasn’t so long ago that crappies weren’t managed. Glad the state is trying to manage all fish. Thanks for the article

      Reply
  4. John Brainard Avatar
    John Brainard

    This is signaling the demise of our traditional game fish and beginning to set forth the new ones. As our waters warm and degrade for so many reasons this is the logical step it would seem.

    Reply
  5. Native Montanan Avatar
    Native Montanan

    Sounds a bit fishy to me.

    Reply
  6. Ron Avatar
    Ron

    Sounds like more legislation that is not necessary to try to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

    Reply
  7. joe Avatar
    joe

    This is great news! I’ve watched quill back suckers get netted on the St Croix and thrown on the bank to die, as if they were some sort of nuisance fish. As an angler, I understand that these species all have a roll in the ecosystem and benefit the “game fish” that I am after, among other benefits. Good job letting the scientists at the DNR do their jobs and not the moron legislators.

    Reply

Comment

