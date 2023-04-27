St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Public meeting scheduled about replacing Osceola bridge

Agency will present design options and answer questions at May 10 event.

By | | 2 minute read

Hwy 243/Osceola Bridge Public Meeting
Wednesday, May 10
5-7 p.m. (Short presentation at 5:15 p.m.)
Osceola Village Board Room
310 Chieftain St., Osceola, WI
More information

The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation are holding a public meeting to discuss the planned replacement of the Highway 243 bridge over the St. Croix River in three years. The project leaders say they will go over different options for the design and answer questions.

The project is currently in the final phase of a three-step design process, as the agencies pick a preferred alternative from three options.

“The project team is currently in step three, which involves extensive evaluation of the three remaining alternatives including a more detailed and refined assessment of the road design and structure,” MnDOT says. “The team will consider geology, trails and road width and the impacts to the St. Croix River, the Wilke Glen Cascade Falls area and area bluffs.”

Alignment alternatives

The alternatives at this point focus on possible alignments for the bridge. The south option would intrude slightly on Osceola Landing, the busy river access site, and require cutting into a cliff on the Wisconsin side that is habitat for imperiled bats. The north alignment could be disruptive to Cascade Falls and Wilke Glen, the gorge between the falls and the St. Croix. The existing alignment option would not require significant additional space, but would likely result in longer bridge closures during construction.

All three designs under consideration also include a walking and biking path along the highway and across the bridge, providing safe pedestrian access that does not currently exist.

The existing Highway 243 bridge is 70 years old. It has been poorly rated for its condition and has required extensive maintenance and repairs in recent years. The two states plan to begin the replacement project in 2026.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

License

Creative Commons License Attribution-ShareAlikeCreative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
Public meeting scheduled about replacing Osceola bridge