‘Once Upon a River’ concert to feature Peter Mayer

On April 12, Dan Chouinard and Barbara McAfee will lead Mayer and a cast of voices in celebration of the St. Croix River Watershed

On Sunday, April 12, Once Upon a River will return to its original home at the newly renovated Historic Auditorium in St. Croix Falls, WI. Tickets are on sale now at the Festival Theatre box office and online.

Once Upon a River is a cherished annual event created by musician/composer Dan Chouinard and singer/songwriter Barbara McAfee as a way to kick off Earth Day festivities throughout the St. Croix River Watershed. Renowned musicians, storytellers, and conservationists come together to celebrate the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the St. Croix River through music and spoken word.

Presented by North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area and Festival Theatre, Chouinard and McAfee will lead a cast of voices on stage including featured performer Peter Mayer. Mayer is a singer/songwriter based in Stillwater, MN, who “writes songs for a small planet; songs about interconnectedness and the human journey.”

Additional performers include Rosetta “Rosie” Peters, a Dakota poet who will present new works about the St. Croix River; Unexpected Company Chorale, an adult chorus made up of diverse voices and musical backgrounds; and the River City Quartet, barbershop singers beloved by “Once Upon a River” audiences.

Pre-concert exhibits from local conservation partners open at 1:00 PM, highlighting efforts to protect the St. Croix watershed. Representatives from the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, Wild Rivers Conservancy, St. Croix 360, St. Croix Valley Food Alliance, and the St. Croix Valley Foundation will share information and resources about upcoming activities and provide resources about the St. Croix River Watershed.

Once Upon a River is funded, in part, by a generous grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s Valley Arts Program, and with support from Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Reserve your seat today and celebrate the stories and spirit of the St. Croix River! Get tickets here.