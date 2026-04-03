Hudson Daybreak Rotary celebrates Earth Day With three April programs

The Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club is marking Earth Day 2026 with three community services this April: a free pollinator lawn sign giveaway, a lithium ion battery recycling collection (both on Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.–noon at Bethel Highlands, 504 Frontage Road, Hudson), and an annual tree sale in partnership with Willow River Company, with tree pickup May 1-3 at Willow River Tree Farm, 850 Kelly Road.

“April is our busiest and most meaningful month. Whether you’re planting a tree, switching to pollinator-friendly lawn care, or clearing old batteries out of a junk drawer, every action adds up,” said Einar Hanson, Environmental Committee Chair, Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club. “We’re proud to make it easy for Hudson residents to do all three.”

Tree Sale — In Partnership with Willow River Company

Now in its seventh year, the Rotary tree sale helps replenish and diversify Hudson’s urban forest, which has lost more than 1,000 ash trees to the Emerald Ash Borer along with additional losses from Dutch Elm Disease and storms. Residents can pre-order affordable bare-root trees for their own property or donate them to schools, parks, churches, or care facilities. Visit hudsondaybreakrotary.org for species selection, ordering and pickup details.

Free Pollinator Lawn Signs

Stop by the Rotary table on April 18 to pick up a free yard sign signaling your commitment to pollinator-friendly lawn care — less pesticide use, more native plants, and habitat for the bees and butterflies our ecosystem depends on.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling — Third Annual Collection

Lithium-ion batteries don’t belong in the trash or curbside recycling — improper disposal is a leading cause of fires at recycling facilities. For the third year, Rotary will collect them safely on April 18. Accepted items include phones, laptops, power tools, e readers, smart watches, headphones, robot vacuums, rechargeable lawn equipment, and more. See the graphic below for a full list.

“The Rotary Clubs of Hudson are about serving our community in practical, lasting ways and the Environmental Committee is one of our more active groups,” said Kerry Reis, President, Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club. “We hope to see residents out on April 18 and at the tree farm later in the month.”

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