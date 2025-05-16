Ice Age Trail chapter plans two hikes

Group invites new and veteran hikers to a gentle flora and fauna walk along the St. Croix River and a longer trek northern Polk County.

Ice Age Trail sign, Polk County, Wis. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Trap Rock chapter of the Ice Age Trail will offer two hikes in the next few weeks for both new and veteran hikers.

The popular annual flora and fauna hike along the St. Croix River will be held on Sunday, May 18 at 1 p.m. Hikers will meet at Lions Park on Hwy. 87 on the north end of St. Croix Falls for this out-and-back one-mile hike. Naturalist Barb Delaney, who has extensive knowledge of the river valley’s natural phenomena, will lead this informative hike.

The chapter will celebrate National Trails Day on Sunday, June 1 with a 1 p.m. hike. This year’s hike will explore one of Polk County’s northern segments of the trail in the Indian Creek area. Hikers will meet at the Ice Age parking lot on County O/50th Street, and traverse 3.1 miles of forested and hummocky terrain to 30th Street. Hikers will be shuttled back to the starting point.

Hikers should bring water and a snack, dress for the weather, and bring sun lotion or insect repellent. Intersections near the start of each hike will feature yellow Ice Age event signs for directions.

People may register for hikes or obtain more information by calling chapter co-coordinators Cheryl Whitman at 715 371-0048 or Barb Ceder at 715 410-8069, or by contacting traprockchapter@iceagetrail.org. Hikes will be cancelled if the weather is inclement.