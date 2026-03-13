Afton State Park phenology, March 13 to 19

Astronomy

Early in the morning on Tuesday the 17th look for the crescent Moon in the east and you may see the planets Mars and Mercury nearby. On Thursday the 19th look in the western sky after sunset, and you’ll see the planet Venus to the upper left of the crescent Moon.

Birds

Male Red-winged Blackbirds have returned and are singing their “Ko-Ka-Ree” song to claim nesting territories in marshy areas. The female Red-winged Blackbirds will be here in another couple of weeks. Red-winged Blackbirds spend the winter in the southern part of the U.S. Eastern Bluebirds return about now, too, after wintering in the southeast or Mexico. Great Blue Herons seem to magically appear as soon as there is open water. They have a longer migration than Blackbirds and Bluebirds, with some Herons wintering in the Caribbean or northern South America. Waterfowl are beginning to be present in greater numbers as they follow open water north – look for Mallard Ducks, Wood Ducks, Buffleheads, Canada Geese, and Mergansers on the St. Croix River.

Juncos that went farther south for the winter are passing through on the way farther north for the summer. Robins that went south are back and singing loudly at sunrise, along with Cardinals, Chickadees, and White-breasted Nuthatches.

Great-horned owls are one of the first birds to nest each year in Minnesota. They laid eggs in February or even January, and the eggs are hatching about now. In a little over a month the young owls, called “owlets” will leave the nest, but they will remain with their parents until fall.

Amphibians and Reptiles

After a long winter’s rest the amphibians and reptiles are starting to emerge! The first ones we are likely to encounter are two species of frogs, the Spring Peepers and the Boreal Chorus Frogs, formerly called the Western Chorus Frogs. And we’re more likely to hear them than to see them. Spring Peepers make a “peeping” sound, and Boreal Chorus Frogs sound like someone running their finger over a comb. Both species will begin calling as soon as there is a little open water and warm weather. Take a walk at sunset and keep your ears open for frogs! If you happen to see one, the Peepers have a dark “X” on their backs, while the Chorus Frogs have stripes, including a prominent stripe on their skin that looks like it runs through their eyes. Both species are about one inch in length.

Trees

Some oaks hold their leaves through the winter, and only drop them as the new leaves begin to grow. Some people say it’s only the white oaks that hold their leaves, while others say it’s the red and black oaks. I’ve seen many kinds of oaks still holding onto their leaves in mid-March. When you hike at Afton see what oaks YOU can find that are still holding their leaves.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations from the Afton State Park area from past years.

Friday, March 13 2017: two inches of snow overnight, in the teens; 2012: record high of 67°; 2006: record snowfall of 9.9” Saturday, March 14 2025: record high 75°; 2018: sunny and in the 20s in the morning; 2012: record high of 73° Sunday, March 15 2023: 40s and cloudy; 2021: three inches of wet snow; 2016: record rainfall of 0.85”, tied with 1945; 2015: record high of 70° Monday, March 16 2021: high in the upper 30s, and the wet snow quickly melted; 2012: record high of 79°; 2013: near 10° in the morning; 2012: record high of 80° Tuesday, March 17 2023: teens to start the day and windy; 2020: 30s in the morning; 2012: record high of 79°; 2001: St. Croix River frozen over Wednesday, March 18 2014: ½ inch of snow; 2012: record high of 79° Thursday, March 19

Photos/images

All photos and images used by permission.

Copyright Nina Manzi, except:

Keith Henjum: Hooded Mergansers

Sherri Holliday-Sklar: Great Blue Heron

Dean Lokken: American Robin, Dark-eyed Junco, Mallard Duck, White-breasted Nuthatch

Nathan Pasch, University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Science: Great horned owl nest and egg illustration

Gary Sater: Eastern Bluebird, Juvenile Great-horned Owl, Great-horned Owl, Northern Cardinal, Wood Ducks