William O’Brien State Park lake and river access to be reconstructed after accidental drainage

Lake Alice and boat landing will be reopened once repairs are completed in fall 2027.

Photos by Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced yesterday that it will fully replace the water control structure that creates Lake Alice, with the project to be completed by the fall of 2027. Last August, a valve in the structure failed and dramatically drained the lake. It left a muddy mess where the lake was and filled in the St. Croix River channel where the park’s boat landing is located with sediment.

The $325,000 project will include dredging the river channel and rebuilding the earthen berm that holds back the lake water.

“We determined a total replacement is the most cost-effective, sustainable and long-term solution for the maintaining the park’s natural resources and recreation opportunities,” said Laurel Quill, DNR Central Region Parks and Trails manager.

Lake Alice will not be available for swimming and fishing until the project is completed. The park’s boat access will be open when water levels allow. Late last summer, with the river very low, it was impossible to get a boat from the ramp to the river’s main channel due to the sediment.

While the ramp for launching power boats may not be available at all times, the DNR says canoe and kayak users can launch at a different part of the park shoreline with easier access to the channel.

The project timeline calls for design, permitting, archaeological surveys, and related activities this year. Construction should begin in the spring of 2027 with the replacement completed by that fall.

“We’re thankful for the public’s continued patience as we tackle this challenge,” Quill said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back to a Lake Alice that has a modernized infrastructure that makes the lake more resilient for the future.”