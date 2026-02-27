Stillwater studio offers “Art & Water” artist residencies this summer

A House Unbuilt is now accepting applications for the Spring/Summer 2026 Art & Water Micro Residency, a short-term, artist-centered residency supporting creative work rooted in environment, place, and community.
This session introduces a new culminating component: each resident artist will present a public-facing exhibition or engagement during the annual River Days of Action / Art Opener weekend, June 5–7, 2026. Artists will be invited to mount an exhibition, installation, or other gallery-based activation within the Art & Water Space. While traditional and experimental formats are welcome, the Art Opener weekend draws strong public attendance—often more than 100 visitors—and is particularly well suited for sale-ready artwork.
Residencies range from one to three weeks, depending on project needs, and include a small stipend, administrative support, and access to a flexible downtown studio environment. A House Unbuilt welcomes applications from artists in the Twin Cities metro and the St. Croix River Valley, with inquiries from Greater Minnesota and the Midwest considered when short-term accommodations can be arranged.
Application Timeline
- Call for Applications: Deadline March 27, 2026
- Residency Period: May 16–June 7 2026
- Art Opener Exhibition Weekend: June 5–7, 2026
How to Apply
Please email the following materials to victoria@ahouseunbuilt.com.
- Resume or CV
- Short artist bio
- Portfolio or work samples (links preferred)
- 1–2 page proposal describing how you would use the residency period and your plans for the Art Opener gallery presentation
