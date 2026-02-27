Stillwater studio offers “Art & Water” artist residencies this summer

Image courtesy A House Unbuilt

A House Unbuilt is now accepting applications for the Spring/Summer 2026 Art & Water Micro Residency, a short-term, artist-centered residency supporting creative work rooted in environment, place, and community.

This session introduces a new culminating component: each resident artist will present a public-facing exhibition or engagement during the annual River Days of Action / Art Opener weekend, June 5–7, 2026. Artists will be invited to mount an exhibition, installation, or other gallery-based activation within the Art & Water Space. While traditional and experimental formats are welcome, the Art Opener weekend draws strong public attendance—often more than 100 visitors—and is particularly well suited for sale-ready artwork.

Residencies range from one to three weeks, depending on project needs, and include a small stipend, administrative support, and access to a flexible downtown studio environment. A House Unbuilt welcomes applications from artists in the Twin Cities metro and the St. Croix River Valley, with inquiries from Greater Minnesota and the Midwest considered when short-term accommodations can be arranged.

Application Timeline

Call for Applications: Deadline March 27, 2026

Residency Period: May 16–June 7 2026

Art Opener Exhibition Weekend: June 5–7, 2026

How to Apply

Please email the following materials to victoria@ahouseunbuilt.com.

Resume or CV

Short artist bio

Portfolio or work samples (links preferred)

1–2 page proposal describing how you would use the residency period and your plans for the Art Opener gallery presentation

More information