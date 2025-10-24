Where the Waters Remember: Dakota life along the St. Croix

Watch the recording of a presentation by two experts in archaeology and Dakota history.

This special event featured on September 22, 2025 at the Marine on St. Croix Village Hall featured Dr. Ed Fleming, Curator of Anthropology at the Science Museum of Minnesota and Cheyanne St. John, Director of Dakota Tribal Historic Preservation.

  • Ed Fleming provided an update on the Science Museum of Minnesota’s research into the history and archaeology of the Lower Saint Croix before European colonization.
  • Cheyanne St. John helped deepen our understanding of the indigenous history of the river and shared the cultural significance of archaeological evidence and artifacts.

Event brought to you by:

  • Marine Community Library – Beyond Land Acknowledgment Committee
  • Scandia Heritage Alliance
