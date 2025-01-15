Artist and writer residencies at St. Croix River cabin now open for applications

Pine Needles cabin, June 2024. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The St. Croix Watershed Research Station invites applications for its 2025 Artist at Pine Needles Residency Program, open from January 1 through March 2, 2025. This unique residency supports artists and writers whose work explores the intersection of art, science, and the natural world.

With a vision to enhance scientific understanding through art, the program provides residents with the opportunity to engage with the scientific staff of the Research Station and Science Museum of Minnesota, fostering a deeper connection between creative expression and natural history science. Since 2002, the Artist at Pine Needles program has welcomed 75 artists and writers to its historic cabin on the St. Croix River in Marine on St. Croix, MN.

Applications are open to writers and artists of any discipline focusing on environmental science or natural history topics. In addition to established artists, the program encourages emerging artists—those who have demonstrated promise but may not yet have substantial recognition or accomplishments in their field. Residency Details: Selected residents will receive a stipend of $650 per week while in residence at the historic Pine Needles Cabin, and travel support up to $400 (if needed).

Residents must also design and lead a community outreach project, such as a workshop, lecture, or demonstration, and donate an original piece inspired by their residency experience to the Research Station within one year of their residency. 2024 artists were multi-disciplinary emerging artist Kimberly Boustead (MN), printmaker Stephanie Hunder (MN), emerging Polish Folk Art papercutter Gillian Jackson (IL), poet Su Love (MN), and zine artist Sophie Wang (MN).

How to Apply: Visit smm.org/scwrs/programs/artist for application instructions and materials. Applications must be received by 11:59 PM CST, March 2, 2025. For more information, contact program director Alaina Fedie at researchstation@smm.org or (651) 433-5953 ext. 12.

Join us in exploring the intersection between art and science while contributing to a legacy of creativity and environmental understanding.