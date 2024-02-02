St. Croix Watershed Research Station opens application period for artist and writer residencies

Pine Needles cabin (Dave Brandon, 2003) Pine Needles cabin (Dave Brandon, 2003) Pine Needles cabin (Dave Brandon, 2003)

The Artist at Pine Needles residency program is now accepting applications from artists and writers for Summer 2024. With the vision to enhance scientific understanding through art, the St. Croix Watershed Research Station invites residency artists to interact with their scientific staff to explore the intersection between art and science. Applications are also accepted from emerging artists to encourage and support upcoming artists with this same calling. Visit their website for more information on emerging artists. Since 2002, the Artist at Pine Needles program has welcomed 70 artists and writers to the banks of the St. Croix River in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.

Applications for 2024 will be accepted from writers and artists who focus on environmental or natural history topics and strive to connect the complex world between art, the environment, and the sciences. As part of the program, artists will be encouraged to design an outreach project to share their work with the local community. 2023’s artists were: indigenous botanical illustrator and chalk muralist, Annmarie Geniusz from Duluth, MN; sculptor and installation artist, Steven Lemke from St. Cloud, MN; emerging artist, Lia Mendez, an illustrator and writer from Bozeman MT; and poet Julie Cadwallader Staub from South Burlington, VT.

The St. Croix Watershed Research Station is the environmental research department of the Science Museum of Minnesota. The Artist at Pine Needles Residency is held at the James Taylor Dunn Pine Needles Cabin, located north of the Marine on St. Croix, MN village along the St. Croix River.

instructions and application forms are available online at smm.org/scwrs/programs/artist/. Application deadline is March 13, 2024; decisions to be announced by April 14, 2024. For more information, contact program director Alaina Fedie: researchstation@smm.org or (651) 433-5953 extension 12.