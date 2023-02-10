Applications now accepted for artist and writer residencies on St. Croix River

Dunn Cabin at Pine Needles, in Marine on St. Croix

Artist at Pine Needles, a residency program sponsored by the Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station, seeks applications from artists and writers for Summer 2023. With the vision to enhance scientific understanding through art, the St. Croix Watershed Research Station invites Artists in Residence to interact with their scientific staff and local community to explore the intersection between art and science.

In addition to accepting applications from established artists, the Pine Needles Residency includes an emerging artist category to encourage and support upcoming artists with this same calling. Visit their website for more information on emerging artists. Since 2001, the Artist at Pine Needles program has welcomed over 55 artists and writers to the banks of the St. Croix River in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.

The St. Croix Watershed Research Station is the environmental research department of the Science Museum of Minnesota. The setting for the Artist at Pine Needles Residency is the James Taylor Dunn Pine Needles Cabin, located just north of the village of Marine on St. Croix along the St. Croix River. 2022’s artists were: printmaker, Anna Marie Pavlik; photographer and large-scale painter, Jim Grafsgaard; emerging printmaker artist, Zoe Craig; and emerging printmaker and installation artist, Robin Garwood.

Applications for 2023 will be accepted from writers and artists who focus on environmental or natural history topics and strive to connect the complex world between art, the environment, and the sciences. As part of the program, artists will be encouraged to design an outreach project to share their work with the local community.

Application packets are available from the St. Croix Watershed Research Station in Marine on St. Croix, MN or at www.smm.org/scwrs/programs/artist/. The updated application deadline is March 17, 2023; decisions to be announced by April 14, 2023. For more information, contact program director Alaina Fedie: researchstation@smm.org or (654) 433-5953 extension 12.