Walz announces 2026 Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Stillwater on St. Croix River

Events the weekend of next May 8-9 will be the first time the annual tradition has been hosted on the St. Croix.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz fishes on Leech Lake during the 2022 Governor’s Fishing Opener.

Governor Tim Walz today announced that the 78th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place in Stillwater, Minnesota on the St. Croix River on May 8-9, 2026. Each year, the Governor’s Office works with Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and a Minnesota community to plan the event honoring the state’s rich tourism and fishing opportunities.

“Stillwater is a beautiful and historic town, and I am excited to bring the Governor’s Fishing Opener to the banks of the St. Croix River,” said Governor Walz. “This event provides an opportunity to celebrate what makes Minnesota special and bring Minnesotans together to experience our exceptional fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities.”

This will be the first time that Stillwater has hosted the Governor’s Fishing Opener. The city sits along the banks of the St. Croix River, a nationally designated Wild and Scenic River that shapes the region’s identity and has inspired generations of Minnesotans and visitors alike. While the river has long served as a source of recreation and natural beauty, the 2026 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be a unique opportunity to elevate fishing as a celebrated part of the community’s outdoor recreation culture.

“The Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates the incredible fishing opportunities in Minnesota as well as the unique communities and outdoor experiences that make our state a top travel destination,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota. “Stillwater offers the perfect blend of natural beauty, vibrant downtown charm, and rich history, all set against the stunning backdrop of the St. Croix River. We’re thrilled to work with local partners to showcase the area’s tourism appeal and kick off the summer season in a place that truly embodies the spirit of Minnesota hospitality and recreation.”

The St. Croix River offers quality fishing for a variety of species, including walleye, muskellunge, lake sturgeon, flathead and channel catfish, white bass, and smallmouth bass. The Minnesota DNR operates four public water access points along the Lower St. Croix River: the St. Croix Boomsite in Stillwater, accesses within Interstate and William O’Brien state parks, and a new access that opened in April in Oak Park Heights directly north of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Minnesota is known for diverse, quality fishing opportunities, and the fishing opener is a great time to shine a spotlight on some of those opportunities,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We’re really looking forward to getting outdoors in the Stillwater area to celebrate the 2026 fishing opener because the St. Croix River offers fantastic fishing for Minnesota’s beloved walleye and also for many other fish like big lake sturgeon and flathead catfish.”

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota’s recreation industry, and serves as a kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

“Discover Stillwater is incredibly excited to welcome the 2026 Governor’s Fishing Opener to Stillwater,” said Kelly Nygaard, president/CEO of Discover Stillwater. “This event is a celebration of Minnesota’s fishing tradition, and an opportunity to introduce visitors to the charm and history that make Stillwater such a special place. We’re proud to partner with Explore Minnesota, the DNR and the state of Minnesota to highlight recreation on the St. Croix River. It’s an honor to host, and we can’t wait to showcase our river town.”