Wisconsin DNR seeks volunteers for Karner Blue butterfly monitoring

Members of the public can contribute data that allows scientists to monitor and support the endangered butterfly species.

Wisconsin is home to the world’s largest population of the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly. (Becky Roth)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers for the annual Karner Blue Butterfly Volunteer Monitoring Program to help survey for this endangered butterfly this summer in select counties throughout Wisconsin.

The goal of this program is a partnership between the DNR and the public to document Karner blue butterfly (Lycaeides melissa samuelis) observations throughout their range. Since 2018, volunteers have contributed data that helps our long-term view of the species’ population state, distribution and trends. Volunteer, DNR and partner data go toward the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Karner Blue Recovery Plan, which has the goal of delisting Karners as an endangered species once it reaches a certain population.

The Karner blue butterfly’s habitat once ranged from Minnesota to Maine and into Canada. Threats to Karners include habitat loss, fragmentation and climate change. Currently, Wisconsin has the largest remaining population of Karner blue butterflies, with other populations occurring in Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire and New York. Wisconsin is fortunate to have an abundance of habitats that support this species, which includes open barrens, savannas, and prairies that contain wild lupine (Lupinus perennis). Wild lupine is the only food source for Karners’ pale green caterpillars.

“Volunteers will be able to identify Karner blue butterflies and help us collect data to look at how this species moves around the landscape over time,” said Chelsea Weinzinger, DNR Karner blue butterfly recovery coordinator. “Collecting this information improves our data and gives us a better statewide picture of how this species is faring.”

We are looking for volunteers in the following counties where Karners may occur:

Adams

Burnett

Chippewa

Clark

Columbia

Dunn

Eau Claire

Green Lake

Jackson

Juneau Marathon

Marquette

Menominee

Monroe

Polk

Portage

Shawano

Waupaca

Waushara

Wood

Become a volunteer