National Park Service proposal offers two decidedly different visions for conservation and recreation

A plan being developed by the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway that is intended to guide long-term management of the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers is open for another round of public feedback. This stage of the process includes a pair of concepts for future management, which differ significantly in their goals and the types of rules, facilities, and programs that might be included. It also defines new zones that split the upper river into areas for different types of use and management.

Management decisions that could be guided by the plan include things like a reservation system for campsites, no-wake zones for boating, the number of landings and campsites, and much more.

As announced last week, the National Park Service is now accepting comments on the proposal, and hosting four public meetings next week to share the plans and take questions and comments.

“A comprehensive river management plan is a framework established under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to guide the long-term stewardship and protection of designated wild and scenic riverways,” the agency says. “This plan will provide a roadmap to protect the resources and experiences that make the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway special.”

The plan is focused on the 230 miles of the rivers the National Park Service controls — the St. Croix from Stillwater all the way up to the Gordon Dam, and on the Namekagon from its mouth to the Namakagon Lake Dam. The stretch of the St. Croix below Stillwater is managed by the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin and there are no federal lands or facilities along the river, so it is not included in this plan.

Two distinct visions

The National Park Services describes the two over-arching management concepts as follows:

Concept A In this management concept, low-impact river-focused recreation is the emphasis. Visitors are offered opportunities to connect with nature and the recreational experience that a pristine river provides. Visitor use management and facility management would provide a higher level of protection and enhancement for park resources, including the river’s outstandingly remarkable values, by encouraging smaller group sizes, distributing and separating campsites throughout the river corridor, and changing landings and access points. Concept B In this management concept, a range of recreation opportunities would be available, including social experiences and finding solitude throughout the Riverway. The National Park Service would provide new or improved access and facilities for a diversity of river-based recreational activities while still protecting park resources, including the river’s outstandingly remarkable values.

Different stretches, distinct experiences

The Riverway would also be divided into different categories of management areas, including separate definitions for land and water. This would allow the Park Service to recognize some stretches of river can be very busy at times, while other parts remain relatively wild and natural, and plan accordingly:

Land Natural Land Management Area: This area provides visitors with a sense of being in a natural setting with few signs of development. Buildings and facilities, like landings or campsites, are rare and designed to blend into the landscape, ensuring they do not distract from the natural beauty. Visitors can expect to travel long stretches of the Riverway without encountering signs of human activity, allowing the river and surrounding wildlife to dominate the experience. While some small trails and access points may be present, they are often hidden by vegetation. Occasionally, subtle safety measures and environmental protections are in place, but these are designed to keep the area’s natural feel. Visitors find plenty of opportunities for quiet, solitude, and outdoor activities, with few encounters with others.

Focused Development Management Area: This area features carefully planned development that fits naturally into the environment while maintaining a higher concentration of facilities than the Natural Land Management Area. Buildings are designed to blend into the surroundings and are grouped together to minimize their impact. NPS facilities, like visitor centers, educational centers, campsites, and administrative buildings, are thoughtfully placed to be as unobtrusive as possible. Visitors can expect to encounter more people and activity in this area, making it a lively but still harmonious part of the landscape. Water Active Waters Management Area: In this area, visitors find a moderate number of people and boats, mostly motorized, moving at slow speeds. Some spots have speed limits for boats, and waterfowl hunting is allowed at certain times. It's not a quiet place, and noise from visitors and nearby areas is common. This area allows for both motorized and nonmotorized activities and can handle a fair amount of recreational use and development.

Variable Waters Management Area: In this area, visitors generally see a few others participating in low-impact activities, though more people show up on busy summer weekends. Most visitors are walking, paddling, or using nonmotorized activities, with some slow motorboats allowed. Waterfowl hunting is permitted at certain times. Noise levels and solitude vary, with quieter times during off-peak periods. The area is managed to keep the river calm and undisturbed.

Natural Waters Management Area: In this area, visitors can enjoy peace, quiet, and plenty of solitude. Most people are on foot, paddling, or doing other nonmotorized activities, though some slow motorboats are allowed. With limited access, visitors likely see few other visitors or boats, and noise levels stay low. There's a good chance to spot wildlife, and fishing is excellent. Waterfowl hunting is permitted at certain times of the year.

Crowd control

Data from National Park Service.

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway was visited by about 800,000 people in 2023 — nearly twice the number of visitors as in 1998, when the last major management plan was developed. The topic of overcrowding has become a significant issue, as visitors have reported more difficulty finding solitude and campsites, while more people are also breaking the rules. Most of the stretches of river experiencing the worst crowding are where commercial businesses such as canoe and kayak rental and tubing outfitters are operating.

Parts of the new proposal are intended to address the issue of crowding, as the National Park Service tries to address “worries that the large crowds accommodated by current usage levels strain the Riverway’s infrastructure, resources, and visitor experience to an extent that cannot be sustained in the long term.”

To reduce crowding, the National Park Service is proposing several steps. While they wouldn’t remove any existing commercial operations, the agency will “evaluate” any new service providers and seek to spread commercial operations out across more of the riverway. The recent Osceola Landing renovation, which created separate landings for commercial and non-commercial users, also provides another model, as the NPS says it may seek to do something similar at other busy river access points.

Have your say

A public comment period on the latest version of the plan is open now until Dec. 31. Comments can be submitted online or at a series of public meetings next week. Public meetings will be held:

Wednesday, November 20 Spooner DNR Office at 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI 54801, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Holiday Inn Express, Hayward at 15586 County Rd B, Hayward, WI 54843, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, November 21 Stillwater Public Library at 224 Third Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

St. Croix Falls Visitor Center at 401 N Hamilton St, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The National Park Service has five questions about the plan that it is asking respondents to answer:

What are your thoughts about the descriptions and ideas the National Park Service has shared about the future of the Riverway? Two management concepts are being proposed for how the National Park Service would manage NPS campsites, landings, trails, and facilities. What information do you think the planning team should consider when analyzing these ideas and strategies? Under each management concept, the National Park Service is exploring changes to how camping is managed, including camping reservations and fees. What information do you think the planning team should consider when analyzing these ideas and strategies? Under each management concept, the National Park Service is considering modifications to boating guidelines. What information do you think the planning team should consider when analyzing these ideas and strategies? Based on your desired experiences at the Riverway, which of the management concepts and related strategies do you think best achieve your desired experiences and the purpose of the plan?

