St. Croix National Scenic Riverway seeks public input on River Management Plan

National Park Service will host meetings November 20-21 to discuss options and accept comments.

By

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway

/

/

2 minute read

The river seen from Osceola Bluffs. (Pete Wintersteen/NPS)

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public feedback on the creation of a comprehensive river management plan for St. Croix National Scenic  Riverway. 

The NPS will host four public meetings in November to gather input on the river management plan. These meetings are an important opportunity for the public to provide  feedback on management strategies that will guide the future of the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers. 

“This river management plan will shape future NPS decisions regarding resource  management, visitor experiences, and preservation efforts,” said St. Croix National  Scenic Riverway Superintendent Craig Hansen. “Stakeholder, Tribal, partner, and public  engagement is essential to the success of the plan and future management of the Riverway.” 

The purpose of this comprehensive river management plan is to establish overall  management direction to protect and enhance the values for which the St. Croix National  Scenic Riverway was designated as a component of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers  System and one of America’s 430+ parks in the National Park Service. The plan will then  provide a framework for NPS management decisions. 

To continue this multi-year planning process, St. Croix National Scenic Riverway staff will host public meetings in various locations. At each meeting, NPS staff will present an  overview of the river management plan and the planning process. After the presentation,  attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussion, ask questions, and provide feedback. The presentation will be the same at each session.

Public meetings will be held: 

Wednesday, November 20 

  • Spooner DNR Office at 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI 54801, from 1:00  PM to 3:00 PM 
  • Holiday Inn Express, Hayward at 15586 County Rd B, Hayward, WI  54843, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM 

Thursday, November 21 

  • Stillwater Public Library at 224 Third Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082,  from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM 
  • St. Croix Falls Visitor Center at 401 N Hamilton St, St. Croix Falls, WI  54024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM 

Comments can be submitted online from November 8 through December 31, 2024. The  NPS encourages input at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/sacnriverplan or by sending written comments to St. Croix National Scenic Riverway (Attn: Superintendent), 401 N.  Hamilton Street, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024. Updates can be found at the “Comprehensive River Management Plan” link at https://www.nps.gov/sacn or by calling the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway  Headquarters at 715-483-2274.

