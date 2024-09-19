River Road Ramble offers chance to explore rural region

The Sterling Eureka and Laketown Historical Society of uptown Cushing invites you to take a Ramble on the oldest road in Northwest Wisconsin, the St Croix River Road and its newer version, Hwy 87.

Fall color is already starting along the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River between St. Croix Falls and Grantsburg, and should be nicely along by Saturday, September 28th (9-5) when the Sterling, Eureka, and Laketown Historical Society and Museum sponsors the 19th Annual River Road Ramble.

This year has over 60 stops ranging from specialty shops, to farm markets, orchards, church bazaars, car shows, museums, the Scenic Riverway Center, as well as dozens of garage sales of all types. This is a truly rural event exploring the area right along the St. Croix River in Wisconsin, yet unspoiled by development with wonderful farm views, forests and, of course, the St. Croix River.

Click here for more information and a map.

For a flavor of the Ramble, check out this video with the Cushing Lutheran church making 1300 apple pies to be frozen and sold at the Ramble!