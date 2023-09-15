River Road Ramble encourages exploration of historic region

Fall color is already starting along the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River between St. Croix Falls and Grantsburg, and should be nicely along by Saturday, September 23 when the Sterling, Eureka ,and Laketown Historical Society and Museum sponsors the 18th annual River Road Ramble.

This year has nearly 50 stops on the Ramble map, ranging from specialty shops in Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls to farm markets, orchards, church bazaars, car shows, museums, the Scenic Riverway Center, as well as dozens of garage sales of all types. This is a truly rural event exploring the area right along the St. Croix River in Wisconsin, yet unspoiled by development with wonderful farm views, forests and, of course, the St. Croix River.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a rain or shine or snow event some indoors, some outdoors. The Ramble map has markers for each stop with addresses and details, photos, etc. of what you might find there. Two orchards, an elderberry farm, many pumpkin and squash sales including rides for the kids. Grantsburg, Cushing and St. Croix Falls museums are open free. At the Lutheran Church in Cushing, you can buy one of their 1,500 homemade apple pies.

This event features a free, self-guided driving tour of about 30 miles on two parallel roads — the historic 1830s River Road and its newer version, Hwy 87. Fall Color, rural scenery, a truly rural celebration where folks open up to let the public stop by to visit, eat, buy and watch. One day only. Learn more.