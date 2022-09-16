River Road Ramble offers dozens of historic sites, sales and more along historic routes

River Road Country (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Sterling, Eureka, and Laketown Historical Society invites you to the 17th Annual River Road – Hwy 87 Ramble. The oldest road in northwest Wisconsin is the core of a celebration Saturday, September 24, 9 am to 5 pm, between Grantsburg and St Croix Falls.

We have 30+ stops and some early fall color for folks rambling the St. Croix River Roads, including three museums, three churches, 25+ sales, orchards, farm markets, crafts, vendors, a winery, two bars, car show, food, wonderful scenery, and more.

Stop in St. Croix Falls (junction of Hwy 8 and Hwy 35) at the Polk County Visitor Center and pick up a packet of information.

The St. Croix River Road and its modern parallel, Hwy 87, follow the old Indian trails that became logging roads by the 1830s.

You can learn all about it here.