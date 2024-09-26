Osceola awarded $710,000 Wisconsin DNR grant for Cascade Falls improvements

The Village of Osceola is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a $710,347.50 grant match from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as part of the State Stewardship Program. This funding will be dedicated to the Cascade Falls Improvement Project, a key initiative aimed at enhancing access to one of the village’s most iconic natural landmarks.

The grant comes from the DNR’s Stewardship Acquisition and Development of Local Parks and Urban Rivers sub-program, designed to support local communities in preserving and improving outdoor recreational areas. With 69 total applications requesting more than $21 million in funding, the Village of Osceola is proud to be one of the select few chosen to receive this substantial financial support.

“This grant will allow us to preserve and enhance access to Cascade Falls, one of Osceola’s most cherished natural assets. We’re excited to improve accessibility, protect the natural environment, and create more opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy the beauty of this area.” Said Devin Swanberg, the village administrator of Osceola.

The Cascade Falls Improvement Project will focus on enhancing the visitor experience while ensuring environmental sustainability. Planned improvements include a new stairway on the south side of the Cascade overpass allowing a wide path with fewer switchbacks. The project is expected to begin in 2025.

Osceola is committed to creating a sustainable and vibrant community, and the improvements at Cascade Falls will play a key role in achieving this goal. This project is made possible by the partnership between the Village of Osceola and the Wisconsin DNR, whose support through the Stewardship Grant will ensure that this natural treasure can be enjoyed for generations to come.