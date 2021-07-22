Wisconsin extends land protection funding for four more years

A state fund that has that has helped protect thousands of acres across Wisconsin has a new lease on life. The program was part of a bill recently passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Advocates celebrated the funding, while expressing disappointment that the legislature did not reauthorize it for the possible 10 years.
The legislature instead approved the four-year plan that will provide about $32 million. Funding must be matched by local money and volunteering.
In the past three decades, the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program has provided funding to acquire at least 5,400 acres in the St. Croix River watershed. It includes parcels on the Kinnickinnic and Totogatic Rivers, two tributaries 100 miles apart, and points in between.
The fund lets the DNR purchase land and easements adjacent to existing state properties. It also supports infrastructure on state properties like improving campsites, restrooms, and trails. Much of the funding is awarded to local partners, including counties, cities, and nonprofits through a competitive grant system.
The fund is named after two Wisconsin conservationists with St. Croix River region roots: Warren Knowles, who served as the state’s 36th governor from 1965 to 1971, and Gaylord Nelson, who served as governor and U.S. Senator during the same era. Knowles was born in River Falls and Nelson was born in Clear Lake, near the Willow River headwaters, and both were leaders in Wisconsin conservation during their public service.
St. Croix River watershed projects funded by Knowles-Nelson
|Project
|Organization
|Eckert Blufflands
|ST. CROIX COUNTY
|Ten Mile Creek
|LANDMARK CONSERVANCY
|Crex Meadows
|DUCKS UNLIMITED
|Dogtown Creek
|BURNETT COUNTY
|Tewksbury SNA
|STANDING CEDARS COMMUNITY LAND CONSERVANCY
|St Croix Barrens
|DOUGLAS COUNTY
|Ladd Memorial Park
|VILLAGE OF OSCEOLA
|Old Hospital Site
|City of Hudson
|Kinnickinnic River – T. Johnson Easement
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
|Clam River
|BURNETT COUNTY
|Wert Family Nature Preserve
|CITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
|Kinnickinnic River – Lyle & Roberta Johnson
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
|Carpenter Nature Center
|CARPENTER ST CROIX VALLEY NATURE CENTER
|Kinnickinnic River – Kinni View
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST INC
|Lake 26 Heron Rookery
|LANDMARK CONSERVANCE, INC
|River Falls Linear Trail
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|River Falls Hoffman Park Addition
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Ice Age Trail Acquisition-Hartman Property
|CITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
|Kinnickinnic River – Dahms
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Carlson Acquisition
|WASHBURN COUNTY
|Kinnickinnic River – Jackson
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
|Mackie Lake
|POLK COUNTY
|Vallem Property
|SAWYER COUNTY
|Ice Age Trail
|CITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
|Kelly Creek
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
|Deer Lake Conservancy
|DEER LAKE CONSERVANCY INC
|Kinnickinnic River – Johnson/Foster Cemetery
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Kinnickinnic River – Johnson/Foster Cemetery
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Mothes Property
|VILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
|Hatfield Park Addition
|CITY OF NEW RICHMOND
|Hatfield Park Addition
|CITY OF NEW RICHMOND
|Riverfront Park
|CITY OF AMERY
|City of Hudson Southeast Park Mathy
|CITY OF HUDSON
|Ice Age Trail
|ICE AGE TRAIL ALLIANCE, INC.
|Memory Lake Park
|VILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
|Kinnickinnic River – Edgar
|KINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
|Kinnickinnic Riverfront
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Philadelphia Community Farm
|PHILADELPHIA COMMUNITY FARM, INC.
|Carpenter Nature Center
|CARPENTER ST CROIX VALLEY NATURE CENTER
|Balsam Lake Park Expansion
|VILLAGE OF BALSAM LAKE
|Consolidated Lumber Property
|VILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
|Waldroff Land
|TOWN OF SAINT JOSEPH
|Riverview Park
|CITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
|Town of St. Joseph Park
|TOWN OF SAINT JOSEPH
|DeSanctis Park
|CITY OF RIVER FALLS
|Bjelland
|WASHBURN COUNTY
|Ice Age Trail Acquisition
|CITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
|Standing Cedars-Englewood
|STANDING CEDARS COMMUNITY LAND CONSERVANCY
|Somerset Recreation Park
|VILLAGE OF SOMERSET
|Garfield Recreation Area
|TOWN OF GARFIELD
Comment