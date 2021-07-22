St. Croix 360

Wisconsin extends land protection funding for four more years

Legislature and governor reauthorize program to help preserve natural areas, wildlife habitat, and recreation.

New England aster blooming at Standing Cedars Community Land Conservancy, on the St. Croix River near Osceola, which has received significant funding from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

A state fund that has that has helped protect thousands of acres across Wisconsin has a new lease on life. The program was part of a bill recently passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Advocates celebrated the funding, while expressing disappointment that the legislature did not reauthorize it for the possible 10 years.

The legislature instead approved the four-year plan that will provide about $32 million. Funding must be matched by local money and volunteering.

In the past three decades, the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program has provided funding to acquire at least 5,400 acres in the St. Croix River watershed. It includes parcels on the Kinnickinnic and Totogatic Rivers, two tributaries 100 miles apart, and points in between.

The fund lets the DNR purchase land and easements adjacent to existing state properties. It also supports infrastructure on state properties like improving campsites, restrooms, and trails. Much of the funding is awarded to local partners, including counties, cities, and nonprofits through a competitive grant system.

The fund is named after two Wisconsin conservationists with St. Croix River region roots: Warren Knowles, who served as the state’s 36th governor from 1965 to 1971, and Gaylord Nelson, who served as governor and U.S. Senator during the same era. Knowles was born in River Falls and Nelson was born in Clear Lake, near the Willow River headwaters, and both were leaders in Wisconsin conservation during their public service.

St. Croix River watershed projects funded by Knowles-Nelson

ProjectOrganization
Eckert BlufflandsST. CROIX COUNTY
Ten Mile CreekLANDMARK CONSERVANCY
Crex MeadowsDUCKS UNLIMITED
Dogtown CreekBURNETT COUNTY
Tewksbury SNASTANDING CEDARS COMMUNITY LAND CONSERVANCY
St Croix BarrensDOUGLAS COUNTY
Ladd Memorial ParkVILLAGE OF OSCEOLA
Old Hospital SiteCity of Hudson
Kinnickinnic River – T. Johnson EasementKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
Clam RiverBURNETT COUNTY
Wert Family Nature PreserveCITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
Kinnickinnic River – Lyle & Roberta JohnsonKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
Carpenter Nature CenterCARPENTER ST CROIX VALLEY NATURE CENTER
Kinnickinnic River – Kinni ViewKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST INC
Lake 26 Heron RookeryLANDMARK CONSERVANCE, INC
River Falls Linear TrailCITY OF RIVER FALLS
River Falls Hoffman Park AdditionCITY OF RIVER FALLS
Ice Age Trail Acquisition-Hartman PropertyCITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
Kinnickinnic River – DahmsCITY OF RIVER FALLS
Carlson AcquisitionWASHBURN COUNTY
Kinnickinnic River – JacksonKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
Mackie LakePOLK COUNTY
Vallem PropertySAWYER COUNTY
Ice Age TrailCITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
Kelly CreekKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
Deer Lake ConservancyDEER LAKE CONSERVANCY INC
Kinnickinnic River – Johnson/Foster CemeteryCITY OF RIVER FALLS
Kinnickinnic River – Johnson/Foster CemeteryCITY OF RIVER FALLS
Mothes PropertyVILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
Hatfield Park AdditionCITY OF NEW RICHMOND
Hatfield Park AdditionCITY OF NEW RICHMOND
Riverfront ParkCITY OF AMERY
City of Hudson Southeast Park MathyCITY OF HUDSON
Ice Age TrailICE AGE TRAIL ALLIANCE, INC.
Memory Lake ParkVILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
Kinnickinnic River – EdgarKINNICKINNIC RIVER LAND TRUST
Kinnickinnic RiverfrontCITY OF RIVER FALLS
Philadelphia Community FarmPHILADELPHIA COMMUNITY FARM, INC.
Carpenter Nature CenterCARPENTER ST CROIX VALLEY NATURE CENTER
Balsam Lake Park ExpansionVILLAGE OF BALSAM LAKE
Consolidated Lumber PropertyVILLAGE OF GRANTSBURG
Waldroff LandTOWN OF SAINT JOSEPH
Riverview ParkCITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
Town of St. Joseph ParkTOWN OF SAINT JOSEPH
DeSanctis ParkCITY OF RIVER FALLS
BjellandWASHBURN COUNTY
Ice Age Trail AcquisitionCITY OF SAINT CROIX FALLS
Standing Cedars-EnglewoodSTANDING CEDARS COMMUNITY LAND CONSERVANCY
Somerset Recreation ParkVILLAGE OF SOMERSET
Garfield Recreation AreaTOWN OF GARFIELD

