Wisconsin extends land protection funding for four more years

New England aster blooming at Standing Cedars Community Land Conservancy, on the St. Croix River near Osceola, which has received significant funding from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

A state fund that has that has helped protect thousands of acres across Wisconsin has a new lease on life. The program was part of a bill recently passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Advocates celebrated the funding, while expressing disappointment that the legislature did not reauthorize it for the possible 10 years.

The legislature instead approved the four-year plan that will provide about $32 million. Funding must be matched by local money and volunteering.

In the past three decades, the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program has provided funding to acquire at least 5,400 acres in the St. Croix River watershed. It includes parcels on the Kinnickinnic and Totogatic Rivers, two tributaries 100 miles apart, and points in between.

The fund lets the DNR purchase land and easements adjacent to existing state properties. It also supports infrastructure on state properties like improving campsites, restrooms, and trails. Much of the funding is awarded to local partners, including counties, cities, and nonprofits through a competitive grant system.

The fund is named after two Wisconsin conservationists with St. Croix River region roots: Warren Knowles, who served as the state’s 36th governor from 1965 to 1971, and Gaylord Nelson, who served as governor and U.S. Senator during the same era. Knowles was born in River Falls and Nelson was born in Clear Lake, near the Willow River headwaters, and both were leaders in Wisconsin conservation during their public service.

St. Croix River watershed projects funded by Knowles-Nelson