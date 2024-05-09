Osceola to celebrate St. Croix this weekend with River Rendezvous events

May 11 and 12 will feature outdoor fun in the village and along the river.

Osceola Wisconsin Main Street

Highway 243 Bridge, Osceola, Wis. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Join us for the Osceola River Rendezvous, a vibrant celebration of our town’s deep-rooted relationship with the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway!

Date: May 11 and 12, 2024

Location: Osceola, Osceola Landing and the picturesque river road

Saturday May 11 Highlights:

Birding Hike with Ranger Dan
Time: 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM
Location: Wild Rivers Conservancy
1015 N Cascade Street, Osceola

Details: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a hike and learn about the birds of the St. Croix Riverway.

Rivertown Recess at OMC
Time: 9 – 11 a.m.
Location: Osceola Medical Center

Activities: Kite flying (free kites provided!), rock painting, sidewalk chalk drawing, and bubbles! Great fun for children and families to enjoy.

River Rendezvous at Osceola Landing
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Osceola Landing, Highway 243, Chisago County, Minnesota

Details:

  • Opening Program: Start the day with a program at the plaza near the comfort station at 11 AM.
  • Interactive Activities: Engage in fishing techniques, kayak safety, and an educational scavenger hunt.
  • NPS Boats Display: See the NPS law enforcement and maintenance motorboats up close.
  • Picnic & Learn: Superintendent Craig Hansen encourages you to bring a picnic and enjoy new interpretive signage celebrating the river’s protection.

Riverwood Canoe & Kayak Open House
Location: 254 S Cascade St, Osceola, WI

  • Enjoy: Yard games and a chance to win prizes like gift cards and coupons.
  • Special Sale: Take advantage of the gift card sale happening now!

Sunday, May 12:

4th Annual Farm Crawl
Location: Along the River Road
Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Details: Along the river road, explore the local farms with a self-guided tour. Information and tickets.

All weekend long:

Explore Osceola:

  • Shop & Dine: Visit historic downtown Osceola for unique shopping and dining experiences.
  • Cascade Falls: Don’t miss the chance to see the stunning Cascade Falls.

The Osceola River Rendezvous is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty and recreational offerings of the St. Croix River. We can’t wait to share this experience with you!

