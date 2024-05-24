Wet land and rising waters

St. Croix River, May 22, 2024 (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Drought has been banished from the St. Croix River watershed for the time being, as a wet month of May has refreshed the landscape and recharged the river. With most of the watershed reporting anywhere from three to six inches of rain — and more — so far this month, the entire region has been removed from drought status.

Each significant rainfall has resulted in a rise in the water levels on the St. Croix. At this writing, the river is climbing again, swelling with yesterday’s slow-moving rainstorm that crossed the watershed.

But, so far, boaters on the lower St. Croix should be able to throw wakes this Memorial Day weekend, as the forecast calls for the river to remain below 683 feet above sea level, at which point no-wake rules would go into effect. High water nonetheless means extra caution is required to prevent damage to shorelines, docks, and other river users.

Stay safe and have fun out there!