Drought deepens across St. Croix basin

While a few localized rainstorms in recent days have helped a little, the St. Croix River region remains in drought, and water levels are low. Since earlier this month, much of the river’s watershed has moved from “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought.” That said, a small area around the upper Snake River has moved out of all drought categories.

The river at St. Croix Falls bottomed out just below 2,000 cubic feet per second last weekend, before climbing slightly as a wetter week proceeded. It was the same story at Stillwater, where water reached its lowest level, at 675.2 feet above sea level, last weekend and then came up nearly nine inches by Wednesday.

Water levels are well below average for this time of year. Water temperatures remain quite high, in the mid to upper 70s, after peaking at 80 degrees last weekend.

The wet weather seems to have mostly passed for now. The next several days, including the Fourth of July, have a slight chance of precipitation. The watershed is expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain in the week ahead.