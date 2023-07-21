St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

St. Croix watershed drought update

Dry conditions continue to worsen as river remains low.

By | | < 1 minute read

Severe drought has made its first appearance of the year in parts of the St. Croix watershed. The majority of the region is in moderate drought. Despite some rain over the past few days, the river basin is still far below normal precipitation levels for this point in the season.

Drought LevelSquare MilesPercent
Abnormally Dry5227%
Moderate Drought4,50958%
Severe Drought2,67335%
Extreme Drought160.2%

Thanks to a significant rainstorm that moved across the region this week, water levels in local rivers rose by a couple inches.

It looks like the dry weather will continue, with barely any rain in the seven-day forecast, and a very hot week ahead.

Check up-to-date St. Croix River basin water levels on St. Croix 360’s dedicated page.

Support from readers makes St. Croix 360 possible.

Please contribute today

Comments

  1. Love this kind of info! I tried finding a map with the location info for rainfall but I failed. Glen Mills has ran official gauge which is reported to the MN DNR and they told me .49″ for the other day.

    Reply

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

License

Creative Commons License Attribution-ShareAlikeCreative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
St. Croix watershed drought update