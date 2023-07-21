St. Croix watershed drought update

Severe drought has made its first appearance of the year in parts of the St. Croix watershed. The majority of the region is in moderate drought. Despite some rain over the past few days, the river basin is still far below normal precipitation levels for this point in the season.

Drought Level Square Miles Percent Abnormally Dry 522 7% Moderate Drought 4,509 58% Severe Drought 2,673 35% Extreme Drought 16 0.2%

Thanks to a significant rainstorm that moved across the region this week, water levels in local rivers rose by a couple inches.

It looks like the dry weather will continue, with barely any rain in the seven-day forecast, and a very hot week ahead.

Check up-to-date St. Croix River basin water levels on St. Croix 360’s dedicated page.

