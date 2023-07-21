St. Croix watershed drought update

Severe drought has made its first appearance of the year in parts of the St. Croix watershed. The majority of the region is in moderate drought. Despite some rain over the past few days, the river basin is still far below normal precipitation levels for this point in the season.
|Drought Level
|Square Miles
|Percent
|Abnormally Dry
|522
|7%
|Moderate Drought
|4,509
|58%
|Severe Drought
|2,673
|35%
|Extreme Drought
|16
|0.2%
Thanks to a significant rainstorm that moved across the region this week, water levels in local rivers rose by a couple inches.
It looks like the dry weather will continue, with barely any rain in the seven-day forecast, and a very hot week ahead.
Check up-to-date St. Croix River basin water levels on St. Croix 360’s dedicated page.
Comments
Tom Warth says
Love this kind of info! I tried finding a map with the location info for rainfall but I failed. Glen Mills has ran official gauge which is reported to the MN DNR and they told me .49″ for the other day.