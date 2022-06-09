St. Croix 360

Developer cancels plans for St. Croix Falls development

Green Halo owner cites community opposition in decision to abandon proposal.

By | | 2 minute read

An angler trolls past the shoreline where the proposed development would have been located. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The builder proposing to construct 12 new houses on the St. Croix River in the city of St. Croix Falls has withdrawn the request. Stillwater-based Green Halo owner John Sharkey told the Star Tribune that the decision was in response to community opposition:

“I want to be part of something that the community wants, and it’s obvious that the community doesn’t want this,” said Sharkey, who sat through a St. Croix Falls Plan Commission meeting last month in which numerous people spoke out against the project.

“I really heard the community,” he said Wednesday. “I grew up on the St. Croix River so I totally respect it.” The project was scrubbed from the company’s website on Wednesday.

Opposition causes developer to abandon St. Croix River development, Star Tribune

The St. Croix Falls city council was intending to vote on re-zoning required for the proposal this coming Monday, June 13.

The plan would have placed a dozen new houses, advertised as “cabins” and “second homes,” on about 600 feet of St. Croix River shoreline. It would have been located just upstream of National Park Service headquarters and the Xcel Energy hydroelectric dam. With the proposed re-zoning, the development could have put the houses no more than 10 feet apart, and just 50 to 75 feet set back from the river.

Yesterday, St. Croix Falls resident Rhonda Kingery told St. Croix 360 she had already collected more than 200 signatures on a petition opposing the project. An online petition against the development, only launched this week, had 498 signatures as of this writing.

Comments

  3. That’s really good news. I’m so grateful to those who showed up at the St. Croix Falls hearing and those who started and joined in signing the petitions opposing this poorly conceived project. But also, it just may have occurred to the developer that this development also needed a conditional use permit from Polk County and that it needed to comply with the Polk County Shoreland Protection Ordinance. At the very least. that Ordinance would have prevented construction of any residences or other structures within 75 feet of the river.

    Reply

  4. Isn’t it “funny” that the Developer LISTENED to the people…NOT the ELECTED Officials?

    Reply

