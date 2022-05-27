St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

River remains high and cold, no-wake rules in effect for start of summer

Water levels are dropping but still elevated on lower St. Croix.

By | | < 1 minute read

Flooding-related road closures in Stillwater on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The St. Croix River is still running high, fast, and cold as Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer. No-wake rules are in effect for the lower river, though there is hope the restrictions will be lifted by Monday, Memorial Day.

Rules in place since 1986 say when the river is at or above 683 feet above sea level, boaters must travel at the “slowest possible speed to maintain steerage, but no greater than 5 mph.” Traveling faster can result in a citation and fine.

Upstream of Stillwater, different rules apply. From Stillwater to the Arcola High Bridge,

As of Friday morning, the river at Stillwater was at 683.6 feet above sea level — about half a foot above the no-wake level. Currently, the National Weather Service predicts the river will drop below that level sometime on Sunday.

Perhaps just as importantly, the water is still cold, running under 60 degrees at St. Croix Falls.

Have fun, stay safe, and boat responsibly!

Comments

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

License

Creative Commons License Attribution-ShareAlikeCreative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
River remains high and cold, no-wake rules in effect for start of summer