River remains high and cold, no-wake rules in effect for start of summer

Flooding-related road closures in Stillwater on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The St. Croix River is still running high, fast, and cold as Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer. No-wake rules are in effect for the lower river, though there is hope the restrictions will be lifted by Monday, Memorial Day.

Rules in place since 1986 say when the river is at or above 683 feet above sea level, boaters must travel at the “slowest possible speed to maintain steerage, but no greater than 5 mph.” Traveling faster can result in a citation and fine.

Upstream of Stillwater, different rules apply. From Stillwater to the Arcola High Bridge,

As of Friday morning, the river at Stillwater was at 683.6 feet above sea level — about half a foot above the no-wake level. Currently, the National Weather Service predicts the river will drop below that level sometime on Sunday.

Perhaps just as importantly, the water is still cold, running under 60 degrees at St. Croix Falls.

Have fun, stay safe, and boat responsibly!

