St. Croix River rises to highest water levels of the year so far

Heavy precipitation across upper watershed means no boat wakes are allowed on lower river.

By

St. Croix 360

/

/

2 minute read

Stillwater, June 5, 2024 (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)
Stillwater, June 5, 2024 (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)
Stillwater, June 5, 2024 (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The latest round of rains that soaked much of the St. Croix River watershed in recent days has resulted in some of the highest water of the year so far.

Gages on St. Croix tributaries show how heavy rains that passed over the region rapidly filled the rivers.

In St. Croix Falls, the gage was showing 22,600 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Friday morning. That’s nearly 10,000 CFS more than the previous peak on May 24.

The river level at Stillwater reached 683 feet above sea level at Stillwater — the stage at which no boat wakes are allowed — at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. The lower St. Croix River is now under no wake rules.

The forecast calls for a slow drop in the water at Stillwater. The no wake rules are expected to be in effect for at least a week.

Please note: No or minimal wakes are allowed on the river above the Arcola High Bridge.

  1. Kitsi Vadheim Avatar
    Kitsi Vadheim

    Thanks for this very helpful information, and all the graphs to show what’s going on with the water levels!

    Reply
  2. Lynn Steely Avatar
    Lynn Steely

    Thank you for the charts! We live in the St Croix across from Stillwater and see boats speeding up and down the river. Who is monitoring the no wake?

    Reply
    1. Ray Avatar
      Ray

      That would be Wash Co. or St. Croix Co Sheriff.

      Reply

