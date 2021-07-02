St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Citizens to rally for Trade Lake at county meeting about large livestock facilities

Committee to discuss revising Burnett County's zoning to possibly allow confined animal operations in certain areas.

By | | 2 minute read

Hog CAFO in North Carolina. (Photo by Emily Sutton, Waterkeeper Alliance, via Flickr)

A key committee in Burnett County will discuss changing zoning rules next week that could open the door to a proposed confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) for 26,000 hogs near a St. Croix River tributary.

Local citizens concerned about harm to health, water, air, and quality of life will protest before the meeting in Siren, Wis. The rally is at 8 a.m., with the meeting at 9 a.m., at the Burnett County Government Center in Siren, Wis. No members of the public will be allowed in the meeting room, but comments can be submitted virtually, with advanced registration. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for August.

The Land Use and Information Committee is planning to discuss changes to chapter 30 of the county’s ordinances, which regulates zoning. It comes after Iowa company Cumberland LLC recently filed an application to the Department of Natural Resources for a CAFO in the Trade River watershed. Questions have been raised about the application’s accuracy and completeness.

The meeting agenda calls for a discussion related to the Large Scale Livestock Facility Committee recommendations finalized last December. Those recommendations included changes to the county’s zoning, including classifying lands in “Exclusive Agriculture Zones” where unlimited numbers of animals could be housed.

Declaring “We Are Not a Sacrifice Zone,” residents who live in areas that could be zoned “Exclusive Agriculture Use” say the county intends to concentrate CAFOs there. Trade Lake Township, where Cumberland hopes to construct its facility, has a significant amount of these lands.

Local concerns include the large amounts of dangerous and foul-smelling gasses, which are completely unregulated. There are no air quality regulations for such facilities. And Cumberland says it would distribute about 9 million gallons of waste on nearby farm fields each year.

Such large, corporate-owned facilities use a form of industrial agriculture that has caused pollution of lakes, rivers, and groundwater in Iowa and elsewhere. There are no such facilities in the St. Croix watershed yet.

Organizers encourage concerned citizens to join the rally, but urge participants to be polite. The Burnett County Government Center is located at 7410 County Road K, Siren, WI 54872. The meeting will also be streamed by the county on YouTube.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners