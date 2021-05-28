Possible flaws found in application for large Burnett County hog facility

The application by Cumberland LLC to operate a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) in the St. Croix River watershed that was recently submitted to the state may not be accurate or complete. That is according to reporting by Steve Clark in the Inter-County Leader.

In an extensive article on the state of the application and resistance to it in the small northwest Wisconsin community of Trade Lake, Clark described several questionable details in the application materials. Clark reports:

“In the nutrient management plan where it asks for the “physical address of the operation,” it states 21071 Melo Drive – Melin’s home. However, the site plan shows it to be at 12884 State Road 48 – approximately 40 acres that largely surrounds a radio tower and includes a 2.4-acre parcel Melin sold to Cumberland LLC several years ago.

“Using Burnett County’s GIS mapping service, the mailing address and names of the owners is provided. Melin is the owner of 37 of the acres but he doesn’t reside there.

“It is noteworthy that the address given for the Cumberland LLC property is an Iowa address – 2111 100th Ave., Algona, Iowa. This is the headquarters of Suidae Health and Production, an entity that is also never mentioned in the application.

“In fact, in the application the address for Cumberland is listed as N13126 Bruce Mound Ave. in Thorp, Wisconsin. Google maps reveals this to be the address of KS Performance and Repair – a car repair business operated by Karlyle Sauer.

“While opponents to the CAFO like Pahl have argued the application is flawed because of this lack of transparency, even proponents have expressed concerns. This is because the DNR instructions explicitly state the person signing the documents must be the owner or corporate officer. The signatories of the documents – Jeffery Sauer and Samuel Guyer – are neither.

“According to documents obtained from the Wisconsin secretary of state, all of the officers and board members of Cumberland LLC live in Iowa. They are virtually identical to the makeup of Suidae Health and Production, incorporated in Iowa. It is unclear what Jeff Sauer’s relationship to Cumberland LLC is, but he is not an officer, board member, registered agent or even employee.”