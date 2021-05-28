St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Possible flaws found in application for large Burnett County hog facility

Reporter raises questions about details of who owns the proposed project — and whether documents were accurate.

By | | 2 minute read

Trade Lake Town Hall (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The application by Cumberland LLC to operate a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) in the St. Croix River watershed that was recently submitted to the state may not be accurate or complete. That is according to reporting by Steve Clark in the Inter-County Leader.

In an extensive article on the state of the application and resistance to it in the small northwest Wisconsin community of Trade Lake, Clark described several questionable details in the application materials. Clark reports:

“In the nutrient management plan where it asks for the “physical address of the operation,” it states 21071 Melo Drive – Melin’s home. However, the site plan shows it to be at 12884 State Road 48 – approximately 40 acres that largely surrounds a radio tower and includes a 2.4-acre parcel Melin sold to Cumberland LLC several years ago.

“Using Burnett County’s GIS mapping service, the mailing address and names of the owners is provided. Melin is the owner of 37 of the acres but he doesn’t reside there.

“It is noteworthy that the address given for the Cumberland LLC property is an Iowa address – 2111 100th Ave., Algona, Iowa. This is the headquarters of Suidae Health and Production, an entity that is also never mentioned in the application.

“In fact, in the application the address for Cumberland is listed as N13126 Bruce Mound Ave. in Thorp, Wisconsin. Google maps reveals this to be the address of KS Performance and Repair – a car repair business operated by Karlyle Sauer.

“While opponents to the CAFO like Pahl have argued the application is flawed because of this lack of transparency, even proponents have expressed concerns. This is because the DNR instructions explicitly state the person signing the documents must be the owner or corporate officer. The signatories of the documents – Jeffery Sauer and Samuel Guyer – are neither.

“According to documents obtained from the Wisconsin secretary of state, all of the officers and board members of Cumberland LLC live in Iowa. They are virtually identical to the makeup of Suidae Health and Production, incorporated in Iowa. It is unclear what Jeff Sauer’s relationship to Cumberland LLC is, but he is not an officer, board member, registered agent or even employee.”

– Hog CAFO application raises new questions, Inter-County Leader, May 20, 2021

Comments

  2. The St.Croix River is clean. We want it to stay clean, it seems like we have been fighting for this beautiful river for so many years. My mother and dad lived in Stillwater and bought a cabin overlooking the St. Croix, we fished and swam in that river, it gave my entire family total peace. Now I am suppose to tell my children, grandchildren, great grandchildren they can no longer enjoy the beauty, the fresh smells of this gorgeous uncontaminated waterway. STOP, is money so important to destroy what we cannot fix when it becomes too late. are we going to be happy when this river is over taken by carp and other bottom feeder eating the sludge from pig body parts and seeing our beautiful islands turned into stench that won’t leave. Please DO NOT let this happen, Stillwater will no longer be a beautiful river town, it will become filthy with contamination.

    Reply

  3. How any resident would think that having a large scale hog farm (the animals NEVER go outside) they breed, birth, grow and leave for slaughter from this torture chamber and all the waste generated goes into the environment would think this is OK, is inconceivable! Don’t be fooled by people saying this is the “family business” and “farming”. This is as far from farming as one can get.

    Reply

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners