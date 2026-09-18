Land donation on Yellow River keeps habitat intact and preserves water quality

The Yellow River is a major tributary of the St. Croix River, flowing 70 miles from northeast of Spooner to near Danbury. It is within a designated Conservation Opportunity Area of statewide significance, and forms a climate resilient east-west corridor, connecting large blocks of habitat and protected public lands.

After more than 50 years of stewarding their property on the Yellow River, Bob and Leigh Waggoner have protected 110 acres forever through a life estate donation to Landmark Conservancy. Located southwest of Spooner, this land borders the 708-acre DNR Sawyer Creek Fishery Area.

“A life estate agreement typically allows land to be conveyed to an organization like Landmark Conservancy now, with the donor retaining the use during their lifetime,” said executive director Rick Remington. “We are pleased to be able to work creatively with donors like the Waggoner’s to accomplish their estate planning goals in a way that reflects their values and environmental ethics.”

The land is located in a Wisconsin Priority Waterfowl Habitat Watershed, and the Department of Natural Resources has documented osprey nesting on the adjacent fishery area land since at least the 1970s. The couple has witnessed a variety of wildlife on the land, including bald eagles, wolves, coyotes, and owls. Conserving this natural land supports a rich diversity of animal and plant life, allowing native species to thrive.

The property is within the Upper St. Croix River Watershed in Washburn County. The surrounding landscape is a mix of forested and agricultural land. With downtown Spooner only a few miles away, there are already some private residences being built nearby. The couple feels deep satisfaction knowing that the land cannot be developed or subdivided and will remain in its natural state.

The 110-acre property will remain private until the life estate expires. At that time, Landmark Conservancy plans to open the property to the public for nature appreciation and low-impact recreational use, ensuring future generations can experience and value the natural character of the Yellow River landscape.

If you would like to learn more about gifting land to Landmark Conservancy, please contact Kristin Thompson, Advancement Director at kristin@landmarkwi.org or 715.235.8850.