Visit St. Croix 360 at Marine on St. Croix boat show to talk about the river and purchase maps

The view from St. Croix 360’s table at the 2025 Paddlecraft Boat Show.

The Marine on St. Croix Paddlecraft Show is being held on Tuesday, July 14. St. Croix 360 will be there to sell maps, talk with readers, and enjoy some beautiful boats.

This will be one of the few events where we will be selling our custom St. Croix River maps in-person this year. Stop by and save on shipping!

The show will include numerous canoes, kayaks, and other boats, with many of the owners available to talk about their construction and history. Wild Rivers Conservancy’s educational van will also be there along with other exhibitors. There will be a paddle-making demonstration, local poets will share their work, and more.

Setup will begin at 4 p.m. for anyone wishing to display a boat.

This will be the sixth annual event. Organizer Curt Moe—a friend and supporter of St. Croix 360—sadly passed away suddenly earlier this summer, and continuing the show is one way of honoring his life and legacy.

Please plan on visiting St. Croix 360’s table at next week’s event! We look forward to seeing you there.

Sixth Annual Paddlecraft Boat Show

Tuesday, July 14, 5 to 8 p.m.

Burris Park

240 Judd Street

Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047