Osceola bridge access closes on Minnesota side starting July 20

Round construction at Minnesota highway intersection will cut off access to bridge and boat landing.

Closure/detour map (Courtesy MnDOT)

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, July 20, Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 243 at Highway 95, including access to the Osceola Bridge, weather permitting.

During the closure, all traffic will be directed to cross the St. Croix River at Taylors Falls and follow the posted detour of Highway 95, Highway 8 to Wisconsin Highway 35. Construction crews expect the closure to remain in effect until mid‑August.

Access to the Osceola Boat Landing will be maintained from the Wisconsin side of the bridge throughout the closure.

The closure is needed to allow crews to continue building a new single‑lane roundabout at the Hwy 95 and Hwy 243 intersection. The roundabout is expected to make traffic move more smoothly and cut down on delays.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy95franconiatwp.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by checking 511, and allow additional time to reach your destination.