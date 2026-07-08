Group makes paddling accessible to all at Willow River State Park

A paddler tests out the new launch system. (Courtesy Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks)

A new canoe and kayak launch at Willow River State Park is providing access for paddlers of all ability on Little Falls Lake. The nonprofit Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks organized the effort this summer to acquire and install a dock with an adaptive canoe and kayak launch, with a ribbon cutting held last month.

Saying it’s the first such dock in St. Croix County, the system includes a loading ramp, wheelchair transfer bench, overhead grab bars, and other accessible features that make it possible for disabled individuals to safely launch and land.

“Whether you’re a kayaker or canoeist, our state-of-the-art, stable design ensures every paddler can safely enjoy 170 acres of stunning water and fresh air,” the organization says.

Members of the board of directors of Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks celebrate its opening. (Courtesy Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks)

The group is also still seeking donations to cover the cost of the project. A fundraising campaign is currently just $4,000 short of reaching the $70,000 goal.

​​”For many individuals with mobility limitations, the opportunity to glide across open water can bring a profound sense of freedom, independence, and connection to the natural world—an experience too often out of reach,” Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks says.

Little Falls Lake is an impoundment of the Willow River, which enters the St. Croix in Hudson. It is non-motorized, making it ideal for paddlers. Canoe and kayak rentals are available during the summer season.