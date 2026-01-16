From YouTuber Wide Open Water, reporting from Bayport: “This winter has been busy, and I finally got my first chance to target sturgeon through the ice. During a short after-work evening with my buddies, we landed four sturgeon. Every fish put up an awesome fight before being safely released back into the St. Croix River.”
Video: Ice fishing for sturgeon, 2026 edition
A night on the lower river catching and releasing big old fish.
