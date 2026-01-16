Subscribe to a new St. Croix Valley events email newsletter

Art from ‘Follow the Materials,’ an exhibition on display now at ArtReach St. Croix’s Royal Credit Union Foundation Gallery in Stillwater.

ArtReach St. Croix, St. Croix 360’s partner that runs events calendar St. Croix Splash, has launched a newsletter of its own to share events happening in the St. Croix River region.

Valley Events for You is a free newsletter that lists many upcoming events posted on the calendar.

As always, event promoters from throughout the St. Croix River watershed are encouraged to submit event listings to St. Croix Splash to get included in both St. Croix 360’s weekly listings and Valley Events for You.

