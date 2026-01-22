Grants available for St. Croix Valley bird habitat projects

Tree swallow. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Tropical Wings, Inc. will award grants of up to $1,000 to individuals, businesses and organizations in the St. Croix River Watershed to preserve and restore migratory bird habitat.

If you or your organization is interested in applying please complete and return the following by March 15. Projects will be selected by April 15, and we ask all grant recipients to send a representative to our Bird Celebration in May in Hudson, WI to formally receive your funds. We also ask for a representative to attend our fall migration celebration the second Saturday in September to to share a brief description of the progress on your project.

Nearly 3 billion birds have been lost in North America since 1970. One way to reverse this trend is through habitat restoration. From native plant gardening in bird friendly backyards to large landscape projects, every effort contributes to healthier bird populations.

Grants will be awarded based on efforts that directly benefit migratory birds and their habitat. Priority will be given to projects on lands that are permanently protected for conservation, including private lands with conservation easements (see below for resources).

Preferred criteria that contribute to a greater positive potential impact for birds include:

Restoring a diversity of native plants along migratory corridors (birds follow river corridors and use upland areas for stopover sites),

Restoring prairies with a native shrub component and a higher percentage of forbs to grasses

Large blocks of protected habitat within or nearby the project

Ongoing, long term management practices to control invasive species

More information and application.