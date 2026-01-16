Four options to explore St. Croix parks and trails by candlelight this winter

Photo courtesy Friends of Wild River State Park

Gateway State Trail – Minnesota

8698 75th St N Stillwater, MN 55082

Friday, January 23, 2026

5 to 8 p.m.

This walk along Gateway State Trail will be lit with hundreds of candle luminaries – from near Wildwood Elementary school to one mile down the trail (roundtrip will be a 2 mile walk). Enjoy bonfires for warmth and roasting marshmallows on both ends of the lit trail section; hot chocolate, cider, marshmallows, and two local food trucks will be available at the Stillwater Rd end. Come and enjoy a walk along this Minnesota State Trail! Leashed dogs are welcome. Ice traction devices are always recommended when walking in winter. 651-677- 8483. Clara.Brown@state.mn.us. More information

Interstate Park – Wisconsin

1275 State Hwy 35, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024

Saturday, February 7, 2026

5 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a winter evening at Interstate Park with hundreds of luminaries guiding your path. This event includes a one-mile loop for skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking. Park at the Ice Age Center for skiing. Park at the Camp Interstate Shelter for snowshoeing and hiking. Warming fires at all locations. Refreshments and kids’ activities will be at the Ice Age Interpretive Center. Arrive early, as parking is limited at the Ice Age Center. Dress appropriately for the weather. Snowshoes will be available to borrow if there is enough snow. More information

Afton State Park – Minnesota

6959 Peller Avenue South, Hastings, MN 55033

Saturday, February 7, 2026

5 to 8 p.m.

“Our candlelight event is a fantastic way to experience Afton State Park in winter,” said Nick Bartels, Afton State Park Supervisor “It’s a way to bond with friends and family while exploring nature under the glow of candlelight.”

The 3-mile trail starts at the Afton State Park Visitor Center, then splits to loop down to the camper cabins, before returning to the Visitor Center. It is suitable for hikers of all ages. Visitors can also warm up with a cup of hot cocoa, cider and food from two local food trucks near a crackling bonfire at the Visitor Center. There also is a bonfire at the halfway point. More information

Wild River State Park – Minnesota

39975 Reed Ave, Taylors Falls, MN 55084

Saturday, February 14, 2026

6 to 9 p.m.

Six miles of winter trails will be illuminated by candles to guide you through an annual winter tradition at Wild River. This year the event is on Valentine’s Day! Skiers, walkers and snowshoers are welcome to take to the trails. Please use event map to find the correct trail for your activity. Maps are available at the event.

The trail center and visitor center are good places to warm up. Marvel at an enormous bonfire and participate in activities throughout the park. There are no ski or snowshoe rentals. More information