Introducing: The St. Croix Watershed Map

Our new 36″ x 24″ wall map offers a detailed view of the region defined by the St. Croix River.

We are excited and proud to share this major new map.



At 36″ wide and 24″ tall, it shows an incredible amount of detail for this 7,700-square mile region.

Framed in your choice of black, white, or oak material.

$110 + shipping and handling

Explore the map:

Features:

552 labeled lakes

165 labeled creeks

31 labeled rivers

76 labeled cities

PLUS! St. Croix River elevation profile!

ALSO! Watershed data! Explore the broad St. Croix River watershed from the comfort of your own home or cabin with this custom map designed by St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz. You will be awed by this huge network of interconnected lakes, rivers, and creeks. It will inspire dreams and spark old memories.

Options: